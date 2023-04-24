Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin says he has finished his final round of chemo

Raskin announced his cancer diagnosis in December of last year.

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin shared a positive health update and it's helping us all get uplifted.

Raskin announced he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma back in December of 2022. It's a serious but curable form of cancer. Following his diagnosis, he vowed to fight, and he did just that. He brought a chemo-chic look to Capitol Hill, even sporting a bandana given to him by Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

His colleagues, constituents and the public rallied around, hoping for the best. Late last week, he shared some good news. He said he has had his final round of chemotherapy.

"The doctors tell me the therapy has extinguished the cancer cells, as far as they can tell. It's almost extinguished me in the process, but I'm hanging in there and I'm going to make it through," Raskin said last week.

Raskin has made it through to the other side and has given us all something to feel good about.