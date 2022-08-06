January 6 Committee to hold prime time hearings

Rep. Elaine Luria says the attack was "an attempt to overthrow the government and prevent the smooth transfer of power."

WASHINGTON — The House Select Committee on January 6 will go "prime time" on Thursday, after meeting mostly behind closed doors for 11 months.

The panel has already privately interviewed around 1,000 witnesses and sifted through an estimated 100,000 documents.

It's all an effort to get to the bottom of the attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by a mob of supporters of former President Trump on January 6, 2021. Historians said it was the worst security breach of the cradle of American democracy since the War of 1812.

The rioters were angry that Trump lost the November 2020 election by seven million popular votes, and they insisted without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud and that the election was stolen.

Five people died during or in the aftermath of the attack, including four protesters and one police officer. Approximately 140 officers suffered injuries, according to the Department of Justice.

Over 700 accused rioters have been charged for their role in the melee, according to an ABC News count.

According to the DOJ, approximately 640 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, which is a misdemeanor. More than 225 accused rioters have been charged with the more serious crime of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, according to the DOJ, with 75 of them facing charges of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Additionally, 40 individuals have been charged with conspiracy, according to the DOJ.

The riot happened as lawmakers were fulfilling their Constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th President.

Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District) said it's important to hold televised hearings for the benefit of the American public.

"If the public is like me, I think you will understand how broad and deep this conspiracy was, how much of an attempt it was to overthrow the government and prevent the smooth transfer of power."

Luria said the committee's work will show that Trump was "an enabler" of the violence.