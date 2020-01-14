Japanese billionaire looking for girlfriend for SpaceX trip around the moon

The retail industry executive will make his potential love connection and extraterrestrial trip part of a documentary series currently in the works.

A Japanese billionaire is currently looking for a girlfriend to take on a trip around the moon. The founder of online retailer Zozo Inc., Yusaku Maezawa, has been chosen to be on the first private SpaceX passenger trip.

Maezawa recently broke up with his girlfriend, 27-year-old actor Ayame Goriki. On a website meant for women to apply for the trip, Maezawa wrote, “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman.”

Applicants need to be able to go into space and be "able to participate in the preparation for it," according to the website. Application submissions close on Jan. 17, Reuters reports. Maezawa wrote, “I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

The stunt is part of a new documentary program called "Full Moon Lovers" set to stream on AbemaTV in Japan which targets a younger audience, Reuters reports. The billionaire is looking for a female over the age of 20 to be a part of the docuseries.