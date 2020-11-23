Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes

'Jeopardy' announced a series of interim hosts will take over as production is set to resume following the passing of Alex Trebek.

"Jeopardy!" announced Monday that it will resume production of the game show next week with a series of interim guests hosts, starting with one of the all-time top contestants: Ken Jennings.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced," the show posted on Twitter.



The final episode hosted by Alex Trebek will air Christmas Day. Trebek, 80, passed away earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

