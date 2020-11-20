Singer-rapper Jeremih battling severe COVID-19 complications, reports say

Jeremih's agent told Variety on Thursday that the singer-rapper was "just pulled off the ventilator" but remains in critical condition battling COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — R&B singer Jeremih is in the intensive care unit being treated for the coronavirus, according to reports.

The 33-year-old's agent told Variety on Thursday that he was "just pulled off the ventilator" but remains in critical condition. His family told CNN in a statement on Wednesday that what he is experiencing is "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, has been undergoing treatment in Chicago, according to Fox News. News of his illness sparked an outpouring of support from other artists like Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Big Sean and Toni Braxton.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Felton signed with Def James in 2009 and has since released four records and has several popular singles, according to NBC News.

"It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others," his family said in their statement to CNN.

The news of Jeremih's condition comes as coronavirus cases surge across the states. A Johns Hopkins University tally of the virus shows there have been more than 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US since it first broke out at the beginning of the year. The U.S. has more than 11.5 million confirmed cases of the virus.