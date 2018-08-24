Jet's Pizza is celebrating the chain's 40th anniversary by rolling back prices to what it was when their first store got started.

On August 26, customers can get a large, one topping pizza for just $4.99, the same price it was back on August 26, 1978.

The deal is only valid from noon-6 p.m. and for pick-up only, one per order. Customers should use the code 1978 when ordering.

Since Eugene and John Jetts opened the first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the company has grown to more than 380 locations in 20 states offering up Detroit-style deep dish pizza.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA