Joe Jackson, the late patriarch of the Jackson family, was buried Monday at the same Southern California cemetery as his son Michael.

According to the Associated Press, the family gathered in the early afternoon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, which is also where Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Bette Davis and Paul Walker have been laid to rest. TMZ reports that Janet Jackson and other extended family members were in attendance.

Eldest son Jackie Jackson shared a photo of himself on Instagram Monday afternoon, dressed in a black suit and sunglasses while getting ready with one his young sons.

A post shared by Jackie Jackson (@jackiejackson5) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

