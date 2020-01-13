If you've purchased Infants' Tylenol in the last five years, you could be eligible to receive a portion of a $6.3 million settlement from Johnson & Johnson in a class action settlement.

The settlement concerned the packaging and advertising of Infants' Tylenol. The lawsuit alleges the packaging for Infants' Tylenol showing a woman holding a baby, combined with the name of the product, leads consumers to believe the product is formulated uniquely for infants. The product actually contains the same amount of liquid acetaminophen in the same concentration as Children's Tylenol.

RELATED: IKEA to pay $46 million to settle lawsuit over child killed by recalled dresser

RELATED: Judge keeps lawsuits against Purdue, its owners on hold

Plaintiffs argued the deception led consumers to overpay for Infants' Tylenol when it had the same concentration of medicine as Children's Tylenol.

Customers who purchased Infants' Tylenol between October 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020 can file a claim to receive a portion of the settlement. Consumers with a proof of purchase can receive $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz bottle purchased. Those without proof of purchase can still claim up to seven pottles for a maximum payment of $15.05. All claims must be submitted by April 13, 2020.

In addition to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson have agreed to "use reasonably diligent efforts to modify the packaging of Infants' Tylenol and commit to educating and informing consumers."

Those who wish to submit a claim can do so using this online claim form.