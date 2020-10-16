Jury finds Nebraska woman guilty of dismembering Tinder date

Jurors took less than four hours to find Bailey Boswell, 26, guilty in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

A jury found a woman guilty Wednesday of the killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural Nebraska roads.

Jurors took less than four hours to find Bailey Boswell, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Boswell's defense had argued she was forced by her boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment, but state prosecutors said Boswell acted in tandem with Aubrey Trail, 54, to meet and kill Loofe.

Boswell could become the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska when she's sentenced at a later date. Trail was found guilty last year and also faces a possible death penalty.