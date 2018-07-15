Kansas City Police say they have shot and killed a suspect in the non-fatal shooting three officers and the shooting of a third.

Police said all three officers are in stable condition at this time.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the first two officers were shot while working in an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kaufman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

A third officer was shot while searching for the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel, The Kansas City Star reported. According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire when the shooting suspect was found.

Kansas City Police said on their Twitter that the suspect was shot and taken into custody. He was later declared deceased by KCFD.

The third officer struck by gunfire is in stable condition at this time.

At approximately 1:15p the armed suspect exited a residence and once again exchanged gunfire with officers. He was shot and taken into custody. He was declared deceased by KCFD at that time. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 15, 2018

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area during the search. Worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible while officers were searching for the suspect.

Shortly before 1 p.m., witnesses reported a barrage of gunshots near the area police were searching.

