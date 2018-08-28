Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been moved to a high-security prison in Florida.

Nassar is now being housed in United States Penitentiary Coleman II, located in Sumterville, Florida, near Orlando, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed Tuesday.

The former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor had previously been imprisoned in Tucson, Arizona, where he was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population.

One former prisoner described Coleman as a "special needs prison" where informants, ex-cops, gang members, sex offenders, and others can supposedly, walk the yard freely. The Marshall Project published Nate A. Lindell's account of his time at Coleman, where he encountered James "Whitey" Bulger.

Nassar is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence on child pornography charges.

He was additionally sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven first-degree sexual assault charges. That sentence followed seven days of victim-impact statements from more than 150 women and girls.

