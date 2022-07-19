'Law and Order: Organized Crime' crew member shot and killed on set

The victim was reserving parking spaces when the shooter opened his car door and shot him in the face and neck, police said.

NEW YORK — A crew member working to enforce parking restrictions on the set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime" was shot and killed as he sat in his vehicle Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, the New York Times reported.

The victim, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown attacker opened the door just after 5 a.m. and shot him in the face and neck, according to police. Pizarro, a Queens resident, was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

The attack happened on an empty set before filming was scheduled to begin, according to NBC New York. Pizarro's job was to post parking restriction notices so production trucks would have space. The neighborhood is frequently used for film and television sets, according to the New York Post.

The shooter is still at large. Police do not know of a motive or if the shooter and victim knew each other.

NBC and Universal Television, which produce the show, said in a statement: "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."