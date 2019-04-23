The law firms of Greg Gianforcaro and Jeff Anderson & Associates have announced that the names of more than 130 Boy Scout Leaders who have been accused of sexual abuse will be released today.

The Boy Scout leaders all worked in New Jersey and were named in the Boy Scouts of America "Perversion Files" as having allegations of sexually abusing minors.

The attorneys are also expected to discuss the magnitude of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts of America organization over decades, and demand that BSA releases the identities and background info on all members of the BSA who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

A press conference will be held in New York City at 11:00 a.m. EDT and in New Jersey at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The press conference will be streamed live on the attorneys' Facebook and Youtube.

BSA told NBC New York that "care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.”