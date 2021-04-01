Virginia lawmakers question legality of President Trump's phone call

During the conversation, Trump can be heard pressuring Georgia election officials to overturn the state's election results.

WASHINGTON — In an hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Donald J. Trump, without offering any evidence, falsely claimed it was "not possible" for him to have lost that state.

Trump then pushed for assistance in overturning the vote.

At least two members of Virginia's congressional delegation are outraged by the recording, which was obtained by the Washington Post, ABC News, and the Associated Press.

"It is such an obvious attempt to overturn the will of the people without a shred of evidence," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who added what Trump did is contrary to the democratic process.

"I don't know anyone can hear Donald Trump threatening and asking the Georgia Secretary of State to find somewhere around 12,000 votes so that he could illegally win the Georgia election... I don't know how anyone judges that as an appropriate or legal phone call," he said.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va, 3rd District) is calling for a Justice Department criminal investigation.