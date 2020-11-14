Lebanese general was in Syria over missing American reporter Austin Tice

Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared at a checkpoint in the contested western Damascus suburb in 2012.

A top Lebanese security official said Saturday that he visited Syria for two days to speak with officials there about American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in the war-torn country since 2012.

Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim did not give much details in an interview with the local Al-Jadeed television channel. His comments came two weeks after his return from Washington where is believed to have discussed Tice's case with U.S. officials.

Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared at a checkpoint in the contested western Damascus suburb of Daraya on Aug. 14, 2012. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since.

Tice is a former Marine who has reported for The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers, CBS and other outlets, and disappeared shortly after his 31st birthday.

"After my visit to Washington, I went to Syria for two days and discussions over this matter are continuing and will continue," Ibrahim said, referring to Tice's disappearance.

Ibrahim's comments came as the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported Saturday that the U.S. Congress could impose sanctions on him, under a new bill being considered. Ibrahim in recent years has helped to facilitate the release of a U.S. citizen held in Syria, and a Lebanese-American who was held in Iran.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions in recent months on Lebanese politicians including allies of the militant Hezbollah group. Washington has listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization since 1997 and sees the group as a proxy for its archenemy Iran in the region.

Ibrahim said that U.S. sanctions wouldn't stop him from working on Tice's case.

"I have promised Austin Tice's mother whom I met in Washington and speak with her by telephone on a daily basis that neither sanctions nor anything else will affect work over the case of her son," he added.

In late October, Trump administration officials said that Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, made an unusual, secret visit to Syria for high-level talks aimed at securing the release of Tice and U.S. citizen Majd Kamalmaz, a 62-year-old clinical psychologist from Virginia, who disappeared in 2017 and is believed to be held in a Syrian government prison.

The Syrian government has not publicly acknowledged knowing anything about his whereabouts.