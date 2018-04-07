When Magic Johnson arrived at LeBron James’ $23 million home Saturday night, they had options of where to finalize a deal that has delivered James to the Los Angeles Lakers.



Perhaps they took the elevator at the three-story mansion to the rooftop terrace and enjoyed views that stretch from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.



Or maybe they retreated to the cigar lounge that sits near the 1,500-bottle wine cellar and separate wine tasting room.

Then again, the soundproof movie theater might have been the ideal retreat. You know, the perfect place to watch highlights of the Showtime Lakers from the 1980s and plot how Magic, as president of operations for the Lakers, and LeBron will construct Showtime 2.0.



And Showtime 2.0 will be spectacular if it’s constructed in the same fashion as LeBron’s home in the posh Brentwood community, with details readily available online

Santiago Arana, the property developer who doubled as real estate agent, said a series of non-disclosure agreements he signed before the sale went through in November has limited what he and his partner, David Herskowitz, can say.



“The whole goal was for nobody to find out that he bought the house,’’ Arana said.



But by now, in Los Angeles, James buying the house is as much a secret as his agreeing to a four-year, $154-million deal with the Lakers.



According to listing details, the 15,846-square foot mansion includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, four fireplaces and garage space for 10 cars. When the house went on the market last year, The Agency, the realty company that handled the sale, posted this property description:



“Located on one of the most prestigious streets in L.A. with views from downtown to the ocean, this newly constructed estate is a masterpiece of light and design. A generous gated driveway leads to the grand residence, which opens to a soaring great room and custom chef's kitchen with natural French oak and marble floors reclaimed from Spain.



“Four upper level ensuite bedrooms include a luxurious master suite with dual bathrooms, showroom closets and a private patio. A rooftop terrace with direct elevator access offers views to the ocean, while an expansive daylit lower level holds a theater, wine cellar, cigar room with air purifying technology, onyx bar, auto gallery, guest suite and indoor-outdoor gym connecting to a spa with steam room, sauna, shower and massage room.



“Sliding pocket doors off the main level spaces create an effortless indoor-outdoor flow to a sprawling, parklike backyard with an oversized pool and spa, heated dining loggia and outdoor kitchen with BBQ and beer taps.’’



Sounds like plenty of space for James, his wife and their three kids. Also the perfect place to have finalized the deal with Magic – and, one day, to celebrate another NBA title.

