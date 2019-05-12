Court records show Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has settled a lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend.

Delicia Cordon had sued McCoy last year, saying he failed to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a house he owned just outside Atlanta.

McCoy was not at the home during the attack. He played for the Buffalo Bills at the time.

RELATED: McCoy joins Chiefs on one-year deal

RELATED: Friend of LeSean McCoy's ex drops lawsuit over home invasion

The Associated Press reports Cordon later amended the suit and accused McCoy of physically abusing her and of orchestrating he attack. McCoy denied the claims.

The parties notified the court last month that they had resolved the lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are not disclosed in online court records. A judge on Wednesday ordered the case closed.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.