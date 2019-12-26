Lindsey Vonn has popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban, saying she was "returning the favor" after he proposed earlier this year.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted and shared on Instagram on Christmas Day.

"We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves," Vonn explained.

The couple announced in August that they were engaged, after Subban asked Vonn to marry him. "So he finally popped the question," the former ski racer explained back in August.

The former ski racer closed her Christmas tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas" and “equality."

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban, wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also had a close-up of Subban flashing the ring.