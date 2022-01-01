LIST: Here's what's planned in DC for the 1st anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Many events are planned in the District to commemorate the deadly January 6 attack.

WASHINGTON — It will have been one year since a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead and many others injured, on January 6, 2022.

The violent mob of people stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Numerous events are planned in the District to commemorate the deadly January 6 attack. USCP Chief Tom Manger said Tuesday that he does not have major concerns, at this point, of the day once again turning violent.

"We are aware of several events that are planned for Thursday, but most aren’t of much concern to us," Manger said, before noting that his department is "paying attention to" one event planned near the D.C. jail.

*Here's a look at the current schedule of events on Jan. 6, 2022:

Noon

Prayer, the pledge, a statement from the Chair and a “Moment of Silence” will be held during a House Pro Forma Session on the House Floor. The House will not be in session during this event.

1 p.m.

A "Historic Perspective" conversation will be held at the Cannon Caucus Room between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and John Meacham "to establish and preserve the narrative of Jan. 6." Moderated by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden.

2:30 p.m.

Lawmakers will share their accounts at the Cannon Caucus Room regarding the deadly Jan 6 attack. These accounts will be presided by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Army Ranger and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who comforted Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while police fought to keep protesters out of the chamber.

2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The Movement Catalyst will host a candlelight vigil at the National Mall. Movement Catalyst is a social movement support hub. The vigil will be held for democracy and in remembrance of "the attack on democracy that occurred on Jan 6th, 2021."

New —> Former President Trump CANCELS his January 6th news conference at Mar-a-Lago, announcing it in an email to supporters.@WUSA9 @CBSNews — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 4, 2022

4:45 p.m.

A coalition of more than 130 organizations will hold a candlelight vigil near the U.S. Capitol. The Baltimore Urban Inspiration Choir will perform during the vigil at the National Mall on 3rd Street between Madison Drive Northwest and Jefferson Drive Southwest.

5:30 p.m.

Lawmakers will hold a music and prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

That Evening

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks regarding the deadly assault on the Capitol. The exact time of these remarks has not been announced.