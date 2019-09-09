The United States Coast Guard tweeted that crews have officially made contact with the missing crew members on board the partly submerged cargo ship on Monday after it overturned in the St. Simons Sound more than 24-hours prior.

Up until now, four crew members were unaccounted for and more than 20 were rescued.

It was initially deemed unsafe for Coast Guard crews to continue searching on board the ship due to its instability, but a helicopter was able to safely land on the vessel Monday morning to continue rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard says that Golden Ray was conducting a starboard turn to depart the Port of Brunswick around 2 a.m. Sunday when it started listing over on the port side. The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Monday, Sept. 9

11:41 a.m.: Glynn County Commissioner District 5 Allen Booker weighs in on potential environmental impacts.

“Our priority for the moment is a concern for the missing crew members. We do not have enough information on the spill, to comment on an environmental impact.”

11 a.m.: U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers have drilled through the hull of the overturned ship, the Associated Press reports.

AP reports that all crewmembers seem to be okay but that the initial rescue team has faced a language barrier in communicating with the South Korean crew.

10:53 a.m.: The Coast Guard tweeted that salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the Golden Ray. Their conditions unknown and extraction is being planned.

10:24 a.m.: Salvage crews are currently assessing the Golden Ray hull for a possible entry.

9:25 a.m.: A rescue team hears noises from inside a cargo ship where four crew members are missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.

"They heard noises, but we can't confirm that it's signs of life," Petty Officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson told The Associated Press on Monday morning. "We can't confirm that without going in and looking, but they did hear sounds."

9:32 a.m: First Coast News has learned that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is testing for fecal matter in the water surrounding the ship, which is routine for a spill of this nature.

The Coast Guard is responsible for testing the water for fuel contaminants and says that fuel spilling is on their radar and there has been “light sheening."

8:44 a.m.: Salvage crews and the United States Coast Guard are on the scene on Monday morning. A Coast Guard helicopter has landed on the ship.

8:36 a.m.: The United States Coast Guard lands on the Golden Ray.

4:39 a.m.: Brunswick News is reporting the Coast Guard told them they heard tapping coming from inside the ship.

Sunday, Sept. 8

5:17 p.m.: The rescued crewmembers get food and clothes from a local volunteer group in Brunswick.

4:13 p.m.: The United States Coast Guard holds a press briefing for Golden Ray in Brunswick, Georgia.

11:07 a.m.: Rescue efforts underway after four crewmembers are not accounted for. The Coast Guard is working to stabilize the vessel so that the search for the four missing crew members can continue. Once the vessel has been stabilized, they will determine the best way to continue rescue operations.

5:45 a.m.: Crews still working to evacuate the ship. Vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended until further notice.

3:37 a.m.: Coast Guard and other local agencies reporting that the cargo vessel Golden Ray has overturned. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time.