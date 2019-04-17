NORFOLK, Va. — The videos and images captured the world.

People all over the globe watched as the historic Notre Dame Cathedral burned in a massive fire Monday.

"The mood last night was somber, heartbreaking, even," said local musician, Karl Werne.

He was in Paris among those who watched in disbelief, and he, too, was just in shock of what was happening to this piece of history that has been around for about 850 years.

"I think feeling the connection, the history, the magnitude of what was threatened is eye-opening, and it puts things in perspective," said Werne.

Others who were there sang as hundreds of firefighters worked to put the fire out.

"The people gathered as close as they could, but they had them blocked off a few blocks away," he said.

Nearly everything wooden burned. Some priceless artifacts were saved, including the "Crown of Thorns" believed to be worn by Jesus on his crucifixion.

"Today was a little different. It seems a little more hopeful about what was kept more than what was lost. There was a whole lot of people there gathering all over," said Werne.