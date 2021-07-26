People with long-term COVID symptoms will be eligible for disability

The president announced the initiative Monday at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind. Lingering challenges from the coronavirus such as breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue could rise the level of a disability. So Biden says he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.