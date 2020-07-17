x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

nation-world

Mail delays likely as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting

Postal Service leaders say that if postal distribution centers are running late, "they will keep the mail for the next day."

WASHINGTON — Mail deliveries could be delayed by a day or more under cost-cutting efforts being imposed by the new postmaster general. 

The plan eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and says employees must adopt a "different mindset” to ensure the Postal Service survives the coronavirus pandemic. 

Postal Service leaders say in a document obtained by The Associated Press that if postal distribution centers are running late, "they will keep the mail for the next day."

The changes come a month after a major donor to President Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy, took over the sprawling mail service. 

RELATED: Election costs soar in preparation for voting during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into the presidential race