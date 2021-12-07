Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ reported issues Tuesday. The McDonald’s app was also down.

WASHINGTON — Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday according to users. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies including The Associated Press.

Amazon didn't immediately offer many details on the outage, and few details were available as reports continued to stream in. People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ are reporting issues. The McDonald’s app is also down.

Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” It did not disclose more about the cause at that time.

The outage began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm.