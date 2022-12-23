Lockdown lifted at Mall of America after reported shooting

Bloomington police confirmed the lockdown around 8:20 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An altercation between two groups led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man, according to Bloomington Police.

"If someone decides they want to pull out a gun and shoot someone, with a complete lack of respect of human life, I don’t know what we can do about that,” said Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges, during a press conference about the event.

The Hennepin Co. Sheriff's office is evaluating the scene and the BPD reached out to the ATF for assistance as well, added the chief.

A BPD officer was in the shop next to the Nordstrom's when the scuffle and shooting broke out.

"Officers went into Nordstrom's and found one male who had been shot multiple times," added Hodges.

The victim was Minnesotan, but not a resident of Bloomington, according to the chief.

The incident is an active investigation and BPD is working to identify all the parties involved.

"Turn yourselves in, do us all a favor, we are gonna catch you, we are gonna lock you up and you are gonna get an orange jumpsuit," said the chief.

UPDATE: The lockdown at the Mall of America has been lifted and guests are asked to exit the building, according to MOA's twitter page.

Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening. Please stay tuned for an additional statement. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) December 24, 2022

UPDATE: Metro Transit has announced buses and light rail trains are no longer serving the Mall of America Station, due to police activity.

Due to police activity, buses and light rail are currently not serving Mall of America Transit Station. Blue Line trains will start/end at 30th Av Station. Stay tuned for more updates. ~LB pic.twitter.com/JFFKPTVuCZ — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 24, 2022

The Mall of America is on lockdown Friday night, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police confirmed the lockdown on Twitter just after 8 p.m., saying it was over a reported shooting.

Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

