Man who pointed bow and arrow at Utah protesters arrested

The man was seen on video pointing a bow and arrow at a Salt Lake City crowd protesting the death of George Floyd. They then flipped over his car and set it on fire.

A man captured on video aiming a bow and arrow at protesters in Salt Lake City over the weekend was charged Thursday with assault and weapon possession.

Brandon McCormick was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as aggravated assault and threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel.

He was reportedly pushed to the ground on Saturday after pointing the bow and arrow at people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. People then flipped over his car and set it on fire.

McCormick told a reporter last weekend that he was beat up by two men after yelling out his car window that "all lives matter."

"Then I pulled out weapons and I got beat up some more. The cops grabbed me and my car got totaled," the man explained to a FOX 13 reporter.

No attorney was listed in court records.