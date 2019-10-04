PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man who raped a small dog and left it with such severe injuries it had to be put down got 60 days in jail and three years probation.

He was released the same day, credited with time served, jail records show.

The Oregonian said Fidel Lopez of Portland got the maximum penalty Monday after he pleaded guilty first-degree aggravated animal abuse and sexual assault of an animal.

“If it could have been more, I gladly would have given you more time,” the judge said in court.

The crime was discovered Nov. 18 after Lopez's fiancee found the Lhasa Apso mix named Estella bleeding, whining and hiding under a couch. The dog was taken to a vet, where it was euthanized because of its injuries.

A DNA test was done because Lopez had expressed interest in bestiality before, the Oregonian said, including bragging about seeing a person sexually assault a dog and asking if she had ever considered getting a bigger dog, the Oregonian reported.

The DNA test matched Lopez.

Rod Underhill, Multnomah County district attorney, said Lopez has to pay Estella's owner $500 and is barred from owning pets for 15 years. He also has to get a mental-health evaluation and go through a counseling program for animal abusers.

