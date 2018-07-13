Lines soon may be getting longer to buy tickets for the next Mega Millions jackpot, now worth $375 million.

It's one of the game's highest amounts in history.

No one matched all six numbers – or even the first five numbers – on Friday the 13th.

Cocoa Beach surfer Brett Hedleston, spending two months in Huntington Beach, Calif., training with his son, William, hears not only the crashing waves there but also the ripples of potential cash flow.

"It would fund plenty of surf trips, that's for sure," he said, laughing. "If it's $375 million, I'll walk across the street and buy one."

Tuesday night's jackpot would be the 10th-highest Mega Millions payout of all-time and would match the 25th-highest total of all American-played lotteries, including Powerball.

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing would be $226 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

It's been a banner year so far, with two major Mega Millions jackpots already being won.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, and Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

