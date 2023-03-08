Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35 billion: How much is the cash option?

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is inching its way up the record books.

WASHINGTON — Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a grand prize winner.

Friday's jackpot was initially announced as a $1.25 billion prize, before the lottery raised the estimate to $1.35 billion hours before the drawing.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now the fourth-largest ever in the U.S. and second-largest ever Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions drawings happen at 11 p.m. Eastern on Fridays and Tuesdays.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. You can also add the Megaplier option, which gives players the chance at larger secondary prizes by paying an additional $1 per ticket.

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots?

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) EST. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 4, 2023 $1.348 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia) $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, from California) $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana) $533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

