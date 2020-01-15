×
Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

Prosecutors initially recommended no prison time due to his cooperation, but they changed that position last week.
Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea. He says federal prosecutors acted in “bad faith" and breached their deal with him.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn's punishment by recommending he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation.  

