Michigan man arrested in suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court building

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police arrested a Michigan man without incident Tuesday morning after a suspicious vehicle was reported outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said it was responding to a suspicious vehicle on First Street NE near the court. Police eventually closed down a number of roads in the area after failing initially to make contact with the driver.
Staffers on the hill were notified around 11 a.m. that police were “preparing to disrupt a suspicious vehicle” and that a loud band might be heard, but the agency reported a short time later that the vehicle’s driver had been taken into custody safely.
The driver was identified by police as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.
Capitol Police were set to hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. to provide more information on the incident.
Tuesday was the second time in two months portions of the Capitol complex had been shut down due to a suspicious vehicle. In August, a North Carolina man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, livestreamed himself for hours parked outside of the Library of Congress in what he described as a bomb-laden pickup truck. Capitol Police used a robot to bring Roseberry a phone to negotiate with – although he declined to use it – and were eventually successful in getting him out of the vehicle as well. Investigators later determined the truck did not contain an actual bomb, but did contain “possible bomb-making materials.”
Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and threatening to use an explosive device, and potentially faces live in prison if convicted. He was scheduled to appear in D.C. District Court Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing.
