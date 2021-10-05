Michigan man arrested in suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court building

Capitol Police arrested Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan, following a short standoff Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police arrested a Michigan man without incident Tuesday morning after a suspicious vehicle was reported outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said it was responding to a suspicious vehicle on First Street NE near the court. Police eventually closed down a number of roads in the area after failing initially to make contact with the driver.

Staffers on the hill were notified around 11 a.m. that police were “preparing to disrupt a suspicious vehicle” and that a loud band might be heard, but the agency reported a short time later that the vehicle’s driver had been taken into custody safely.

NEW: Our photographer has sent back a pic of the scene outside SCOTUS, where @CapitolPolice are investigating a suspicious vehicle. Several streets in the area are closed, but it hasn't affected work inside the court yet. #CapitolRiot @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/u5eg53Zxzi — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 5, 2021

The driver was identified by police as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

Capitol Police were set to hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. to provide more information on the incident.

Tuesday was the second time in two months portions of the Capitol complex had been shut down due to a suspicious vehicle. In August, a North Carolina man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, livestreamed himself for hours parked outside of the Library of Congress in what he described as a bomb-laden pickup truck. Capitol Police used a robot to bring Roseberry a phone to negotiate with – although he declined to use it – and were eventually successful in getting him out of the vehicle as well. Investigators later determined the truck did not contain an actual bomb, but did contain “possible bomb-making materials.”