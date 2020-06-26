Microsoft permanently closing all its retail stores

Microsoft had 72 stores in the U.S. and several others abroad.

NEW YORK — Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the U.S. and several others abroad where they showcase and sell laptops and other hardware. Friday’s announcement reflects what the company calls a “strategic change” for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft opened its first physical store in Scottsdale, Arizona, in Oct. 2009.

Microsoft said it would “reimagine” the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney, Australia and at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pretax charge of about $450 million, or 5 cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30. The company didn’t say if the move would result in layoffs.

