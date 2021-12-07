The Border Patrol was transporting a group of Haitian migrants when they began fighting with agents to get off that transport.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A group of migrants were involved in an escape attempt aboard a border patrol transport bus Monday afternoon, according to Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said the Border Patrol was transporting a group of Haitian migrants from Del Rio to Brownsville down Highway 77, when they began fighting with Border Patrol agents to get off that transport.

The bus was about 25 miles south of Kingsville when the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The agents were able to call for assistance. The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office were among those who responded.

"Well I believe in an attempt to abscond into the brush or leave the area these individuals were able to assault federal agents on the bus in an attempt to escape," Kirkpatrick said.

"I think he was at that point where the driver was able to pull over, that’s when they were able to get and force the door open and abscond off the bus.”

Kirkpatrick said following a chase, authorities were able to detain the migrants. Shortly after, they were transported onto a different prisoner transport bus.

"Nevertheless, this is just a continued case in point of an extremely volatile situation that is getting out of control," Kirkpatrick said.

"As we go forward with this type of continuing thing as the border crisis unfolds."