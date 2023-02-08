"Irrespective of the indictment, I want the American people to know that I had no right to overturn the election," former Vice President Mike Pence said.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday as part of his campaign trail.

The 2024 presidential candidate delivered remarks on the economy, and Pence spoke with reporters on former President Donald Trump's indictment Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Irrespective of the indictment, I want the American people to know that I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said. "And then on that day, President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution, but I chose the Constitution, and I always will. Anyone who puts themself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again."

Pence repeated his affirmation that he had no right to overturn the 2020 election results and called out Trump's lawyers.

"The president's crackpot lawyers thought that I could overturn the election," Pence said.

Speaking on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Pence called the day a "tragedy" and said, "By God's grace, we did our duty that day."

Pence also talked about inflation and the rising costs families are facing. He said that despite inflation being down this year, costs are up 16% from when he left office. Pence blamed outlandish spending by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress for inflating the national debt.

Pence detailed increased costs of items American families are facing at the grocery store.

Pence's economic plan includes fiscal responsibility, reforming the federal reserve, bring manufacturing back to the U.S., and lower the cost of energy by reducing regulations.

Pence said he wants to end "runaway spending" in the nation's capital, balance the budget, shut down the EPA and freeze non-defense spending.

"I promise you as I go forward in this campaign, I'm gonna focus on the issues you and your families are dealing with," Pence said.

Pence announced his intention to run for president in June.