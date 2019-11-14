Newborn babies clad in crimson cardigans and a piano played serenades. That’s how a hospital in Pittsburgh welcomed Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Mister Fred Rogers, on World Kindness Day.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital celebrated the legacy of Pittsburgh-area native Mister Rogers, and the message of kindness and acceptance that his TV show gave to generations of children, hosting his wife Joanne as a special guest on Wednesday.

Fitting on such a day, not only were they recognizing Kindness, the event was part of a local Cardigan Day though local PBS station WQED, where the show “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” was produced.

Rogers walked into the hospital to the sweet sound of dozens of staff members and others singing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" She proudly joined in the chorus as they all sang the iconic lyrics of the TV show’s opening theme.

The hospital says the nursery was transformed into “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” with the newborns all donning crocheted cardigans and sneakers, handmade by a UPMC Magee nurse.

Photos of the babies in their outfits were posted on Instagram with the caption, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood today at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital!”

