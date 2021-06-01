Virginia lawmakers, staff shelter in place following mob assault on U.S. Capitol

The attack came as the House and Senate attempted to fulfill the Constitutional duty of counting, certifying Electoral College vote.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers had just begun debating the legitimacy of Arizona's Electoral College votes when suddenly, proceedings were halted and members were rushed out.

The first hint of actual trouble came in a tweet from Virginia 2nd District Representative Elaine Luria, who described supporters of President Trump, a possible pipe bomb, and multiple gunshots.

Outside the U.S. Capitol, the scene was complete chaos, as hundreds of people bearing "Make America Great Again" flags and hats stormed the complex.

Lawmakers were taken to safety, and Congressional staffers sheltered in place.

2/2 The President has tried to burn down our country, but he won’t succeed. Those members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans” — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) January 6, 2021

"The Capitol police have the situation and are taking the situation under control," said Sarah Cohen, press secretary to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia). "The senators are sheltering in place. Senator Warner, they're safe and sheltering in place, under the protection of the U.S. Capitol Police and the staff as well, we're sheltering just in case."

Cohen says she can't believe this has happened, but then again, she can.

"It's really hard to watch because this is the Capitol of the greatest democracy the world has ever known," she said. "And none of us ever expected is to be watching any kind of violence of armed invasion take place in the halls of democracy. None of us hoped this would happen. But certainly, some of the talk you saw leading up to today made it clear there was potential for violence from some quarters and they would not accept the peaceful results from the election. And unfortunately, that is what has occurred."

13News Now also heard from Virginia 3rd District Rep. Bobby Scott's press secretary Austin Barbera, who said, "The boss is safe."

ABC News reported Wednesday evening that a woman who was shot during the protest died.