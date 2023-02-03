We now know what was found in Bryan Kohberger's car, home after new search warrants are unsealed

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More documents have been released in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

A 60-day seal stopped them from being released until Thursday morning.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students back in November of 2022.

The first search warrant unsealed Tuesday revealed law enforcement seized Kohberger's clothes and took a cheek swab from him.

This round of warrants details what officials found at his parents' home and inside his car.

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger's parents. The home, Kohberger's car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

Police took a door panel from the car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items, including clothing and a shovel.

A cell phone, a laptop, and two containers of a “green leafy substance” were seized from the home, along with black face masks, a black hat and several articles of dark-colored clothing, and a book with “underlining on page 118.”

The newly unsealed documents were released two days after authorities first announced details about what had been seized at the home when Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University. He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has not entered a plea.

Read the full warrants for Kohberger's car and home.

Home search warrant:

Car search warrant:

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Idaho murders timeline:

The sun rose on the morning of Sunday, November 13, to a gruesome scene at a home in Moscow, Idaho. An off-campus home near the University of Idaho.

Four students from the University of Idaho had been found stabbed to death.

The victims: 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Madison "Maddie" Mogen all lived together with two other roommates.

Chapin was a first-year, Kernodle a junior, and Goncalves and Mogen were seniors.

Investigators say two victims were found on the second floor of the home, and two on the third floor.

Immediately after the murders, Moscow Police said there was no threat to the community.

That statement changed days later, bringing the case into the national spotlight as the mystery unfolded.

Questions surrounding the surviving roommates swirled.

"They woke up later in the morning; they recognized that something was amiss as far as they believe that the roommate wouldn't wake up," said Aaron Snell, communications director, Idaho State Police.

However, the police soon cleared them.

Hundreds of thousands of tips started pouring into the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, and investigators started combing through hours and hours of surveillance video.

Videos from the night before the murders showed Kaylee and Madison ordering at a food truck before heading home in a rideshare.

Time passed, students returned to campus, and no arrests were made.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, expressed frustration with the Moscow Police for a lack of communication.

"You can't imagine sending your girl to college, and then they come back in an urn," said Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father.

December started with investigators returning some items belonging to the murdered students back to their families.

Then, a slight break in the case.

Detectives announced they needed help locating a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the murder scene.

Investigators believed the driver or any possible passengers had critical information regarding the case.

The body camera footage from September was released, showing police responding to the home for the second time that night.

Six weeks passed.

A TikTok video gained traction, blaming a professor for the students' murders.

Police say she was not involved in the crime, and a defamation lawsuit was filed.

More tips flowed in.

Then, on the morning of December 30, an arrest was made.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested in the Poconos.

According to ABC News, officials in Idaho knew who they were looking for and tracked him down.

Local police and the FBI made the arrest, and Kohberger was arraigned before a magistrate in Monroe County.