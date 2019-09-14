Police say more than 2,000 fetal remains were found on the property of an doctor who used to run a woman's health facility in Indiana. The facility included abortion clinics in several Indiana cities.

Ulrich George Klopfer died September 3, WNDU reported. Nine days later, an attorney representing his family called the coroner's office in Will County, Illinois, reporting they found the remains among his personal property and requested they be properly removed.

The coroner's office took possession of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains found in an area of Klopfer's property.

The sheriff's office told WNDU there is no evidence that medical procedures were performed at the property. Klopfer's family is cooperating with investigators.

Klopfer's medical license was suspended indefinitely by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board indefinitely in 2015. According to WNDU, he had operated the Women's Pavilion in South Bend, as well as abortion clinics in Fort Wayne and Gary.