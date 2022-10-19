One classic Halloween costume keeps ruling Google's most-searched list

Take a look at Google's 2022 "Frightgeist" list of most-searched costumes here.

Turning to the internet for Halloween costume ideas? You're not the only one — and there's a way to see just how popular your idea is.

Google Trends has released its 2022 FrightGeist listing the most-searched costumes in the U.S. in September, plus a map of top trends by city. Several classics made it into the top 10 — with, as usual, a few pop culture references mixed in.

Here's Google's top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for 2022, based on search trends:

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

The classic witch costume is a longtime favorite, also making it to #1 the past few years. (The last time a different costume reigned supreme? 2019, when "It" — referencing Pennywise the clown — was in first place. "Witch" still came in second.)

Google Trends also released a page tracking different top Halloween trends for the past week, from costumes to cocktails.

As of Wednesday, the page's list of top-searched couples costumes focused on fictional characters, ranging from horror to comedy.

Tiffany and Chucky, the murderous dolls from the "Child's Play" horror series Ross and Rachel WALL-E and EVE Joe and Love, from Netflix's hit thriller series "You" Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole, alter-egos of "Parks and Recreation" characters April and Andy.

Two franchises dominated the company's list of most-searched Halloween movies: The "Halloween" slasher series and the far more kid-friendly Hocus Pocus. Each got a new sequel this fall.

Halloween (1978) Hocus Pocus Halloween Ends Hocus Pocus 2 Halloween Kills



