NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three kids and two adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville school, according to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Nashville Police said the suspect in the shooting is dead. It is unclear if the shooter is included in the five deaths that Vanderbilt confirmed.

Three "pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds," Vanderbilt Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival."

Nashville police said they responded to an "active shooter event" at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27. The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

The shooter was "engaged" by officers and died, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed there were multiple patients in the shooting.

Students at the Covenant School range from preschool through sixth grade.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its agents are also responding to the incident.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement regarding the shooting.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community," Lee said.

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene.



As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton also tweeted about the incident.

No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat. — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) March 27, 2023

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.