Tulsa police: 3 killed in shooting at medical building

Police said the shooter is also dead. A Tulsa police captain said it was a “catastrophic scene.”

TULSA, Oklahoma — Multiple people were fatally shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday, police said.

Tulsa police said on social media that four people, including the shooter, were dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in an earlier post. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed.” He says it was a “catastrophic scene.”

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.