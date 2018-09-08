Jada Smith is no stranger to the Iowa State Fair.

As the daughter of longtime concessionaires Bobie and Marilyn Blewer, she spent her early years running around the fairgrounds with her brother, enjoying their own version of summer camp.

But this year will mark Smith’s first time back at the fair in a while — more than two decades to be exact.

For her, the fair will always be dichotomous: a place of fond memories, but also great tragedy.

In 1996, just after Marilyn had poured her morning coffee, she and her husband were murdered in their camper by a former employee and friend of their daughter.

Over the next year, police would uncover a cold-blooded murder-for-hire plot involving the hitman, Jerimy Sneed; the Blewers’ older daughter, Jaime Blewer; and her husband, Rodney Borushaski.

All three are serving life sentences. Jaime and Rodney still proclaim their innocence.

“Coming back here is painful and happy,” Smith said Wednesday, taking a break from putting the final touches on her stand. “It’s the place I lost my parents. But there are also so many great concessionaires here and, now that I am friends with them, it's like a big family.”

Jada Smith, owner of Jada Concessions, stands inside her funnel cake trailer on the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, the day before the fair begins.

Kelsey Kremer/The Register

"Family" is a word you’ll hear a lot from Jada Smith. After the slayings, the people who sprung up in her time of need to motivate her and push her forward became "adopted family."

She’s in the “family business” — a career her parents loved — and one she claimed as her own after graduating high school.

And she’s still using the "family recipe," lovingly crafted by her father, the fair’s famous funnel cake-maker.

At her bright yellow stand on Grand Avenue just north of the Pork Producer’ tent, she’s selling their funnel cakes.

She'll also sling a few different types of corn-brats (a corn dog where the dog is a brat) and funnel sticks, her famous concoction of funnel cake dough on a stick doused with your choice of flavors.

Her parents put their heart and soul into their business and they were proud of it, Smith said.

Each time she hands out a funnel cake, she likes to think that their legacy lives on.

And that they would be proud of her, too.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved