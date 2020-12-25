'We need your leads': FBI, ATF, TBI join investigation into downtown Nashville explosion

Nashville Fire responded to the blast linked to a vehicle on Second Avenue North early Friday. The site is in the city's entertainment district.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal and local authorities were checking leads Friday following an "intentional" morning blast in downtown Nashville that caused heavy building damage around the popular Second Avenue North entertainment area.

Security cameras were being checked to see if they showed who might have been responsible for the 6:30 a.m. explosion at an RV parked near the iconic AT&T Building.

Metro Nashville police on Friday afternoon released a photo of the RV captured on Second Avenue before the explosion. Someone parked it on Second Avenue at 1:22 a.m., and the explosion came about four hours later.

"There were announcements coming from the RV," Metro Nashville spokesman Don Aaron said. "That’s the extent of what we can say at this point."

TMZ published a video taken before the blast from a building on the street in which a recorded voice could be heard on a loudspeaker saying repeatedly, "If you can hear this message, evacuate now.

Authorities said they were checking a report of shots fired when they spotted the vehicle and became suspicious. They cleared the area and the blast went off.

One Nashville police officer was knocked to the ground when the blast occurred, Aaron said.

"We need your leads, we need your help," an FBI agent said Friday afternoon.

The FBI was taking the lead in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the TBI also were participating.

The Department of Justice pledged to devote full resources to the investigation.

The FBI was encouraging anyone who knew what happened to leave tips here.

Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital. They had minor injuries.

The downtown explosion had ramifications for air travel Friday. The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon that flights out of the Nashville airport off Interstate 40 and Donelson Pike were halted because of telecommunications issues associated with the blast.

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates," the White House said late Friday morning. "The president is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage. There were some broken water mains as well, Cooper said.

"It's limited but it's dramatic," he said.

Cooper was unfazed by what had happened. He said he was grateful not many people were around when the explosion happened.

"We’re a famous place," he said. "People know where are we are and if people want attention and publicity sometimes they think that they can come here to get it."

Cooper said it would take authorities awhile to inspect the buildings and clean up the debris Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee said the state would supply "all resources" need to help in the investigation.

The blast shook buildings and blew out windows about 6:30 a.m.

Metro Police said the explosion linked to a vehicle happened near Commerce.

Emergency crews closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene.

Black smoke and flames billowed from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after the loud boom was heard Friday morning.

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking when the blast hit.

