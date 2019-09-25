They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet.

They are the one-hit wonders.

On this National One Hit Wonder Day (September 25), forget whatever playlist you have programmed on your phone and check out this list instead. These are the top 30 one-hit wonders as listed on Ranker, a site that lets the public vote and rank various categories.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj says she is retiring from music

RELATED: Why Lizzo's 2-year-old song may still qualify for 2020 Grammys

While there will always be debate as to which decade was the best for music, the decade that was best for one-hit wonders appears to be the 1980s, which is the most-represented on this list.

Take On Me - A-Ha Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners Tainted Love - Soft Cell My Sharona - The Knack Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles 867-5309 - Tommy Tutone Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me - Naked Eyes I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - The Proclaimers Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy I Melt With You - Modern English You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) - Dead Or Alive Mickey - Tony Basil The Safety Dance - Men Without Hats Pop Muzik - M Stacy's Mom - Fountains Of Wayne 99 Luftballoons - Nena Closing Time - Semisonic Kung-Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas No Rain - Blind Melon Funkytown - Lipps Inc. Cruel To Be Kind - Nick Lowe Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor Turning Japanese - The Vapors I Touch Myself - The Divinyls Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks Tubthumping - Chumbawumba Cars - Gary Numan