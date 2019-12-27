Police in New Mexico are investigating the shooting of four people found dead on Christmas Day as a murder-suicide. Police in the Albuquerque suburb Rio Rancho on Thursday identified the dead as family members, including a 14-year-old boy.

A woman told KRQE-TV she's related to the people who lived in the home, and her mother and brother found the bodies. They went to the home because they were concerned that they had not heard from the family. The woman said that her brother and mother went into the home where they found the bodies, and said they were all together Tuesday night to celebrate the holiday.

Rose Varona, who is described as a family member told KRQE, “I just had a feeling something was wrong, cause since yesterday in the evening I was telling my sister my heart was heavy and racing and I didn’t know why.”

As KRQE-TV reports, the victims have been identified as 50-year-old Carlos Velasquez, 45-year-old Marilyn Velasquez, 22-year-old Roberto Velasquez, and Adrian Velasquez, 14.

Police called the killings a tragic event for the family and the rest of the community.