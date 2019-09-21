NEW YORK — An 89-year-old woman was beaten and robbed of the $5,000 she had been saving to pay for her late husband's headstone.

CBS New York reports, according to police, Maximina Osorio was coming home from shopping last weekend when her attacker forced his way into her apartment.

"He kept pushing me from here to over there," Osorio told the station. "And I told him, ‘Don’t bother me. I’ve got asthma.’ I’ve got chronic asthma. My lungs are very bad."

When she tried to scream for help, the man reportedly punched Osorio and shoved her to the ground.

"He told me to ‘Shut up! Shut up! And don’t scream!’ So he keep me like that and I can’t breathe," Osorio said.

The attacker stole $5,000 from her bedroom and ran off. It was an amount she was working to grow to pay for a headstone for her late husband, CBS New York reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York City Police at 1-800-577-TIPS.

