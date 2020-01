In an unconventional move, the newspaper has endorsed US Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, from separate wings of the party.

The New York Times has endorsed not one but two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the party's moderate wing and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren from its progressive wing.

The paper said Sunday it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the moderate and progressive sides of the party — without stating a preference for either approach.