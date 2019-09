AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to honor colleagues who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Watch the haka

The firefighters gathered at Auckland's Sky tower, according to 1 NEWS in New Zealand.

