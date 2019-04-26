The Arizona Cardinals opened the NFL draft Thursday night by picking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. He's now the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall in the draft.

He's also the second straight Sooners quarterback to pull it off: Baker Mayfield went to Cleveland in 2018.

The Heisman hardly is a harbinger of success in the pros. But there have been enough players since Jay Berwanger managed the feat in the initial draft in 1935 to go first that it is not an unusual occurrence.

Indeed, in this century four players, all QBs, did it: Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston in 2015, two years after taking the trophy; Carolina's Cam Newton in 2011; the Rams' Sam Bradford in 2010, also two years after he won the Heisman; and Carson Palmer in 2003.

The last non-quarterback to pull off the double was running back Bo Jackson in 1986, though he never reported to the Buccaneers.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP