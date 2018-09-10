Nikki Haley has resigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to multiple media reports.

President Trump met with Haley in the Oval Office to discuss her departure. Haley announced she would be leaving at the end of the year, because she "wants to take a break."

Trump said that Haley told him six months ago about her plans to take time off after serving as ambassador for a year or two.

Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, and was the first woman and Indian-American to serve as governor in that state. Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016.

Initially a critic of Trump, Haley helped shepherd in the administration’s tougher stance at the United Nations, including the administration’s decision to leave the UN Human Rights Council earlier this year.

Haley, widely considered a possible candidate for higher office, also sometimes broke with Trump. In the days leading up to this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, Haley indicated Trump’s speech before the Security Council would be focused on Iran. White House officials later dismissed that idea, saying the address would focus on controlling weapons of mass destruction.

In a tweet announcing their meeting in the Oval Office, Trump called Nikki Haley a friend.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA